Coach’s Corner: TE Coach Steve Loney on the Progress of Rico Gathers

Steve Loney enters his third season on the Cowboys’ staff with a new title: tight ends coach. Formerly the ‘senior offensive assistant’ who helped with offensive line and tight ends, Loney assumes his new duties following the retirement of tight ends coach Mike Pope.

One of Loney’s biggest projects is Rico Gathers, the former basketball player from Baylor University that spent his rookie season on last year’s practice squad after the Cowboys selected him in the 6th round of the 2016 Draft. Loney has been with Gathers each step of the way, from pre-draft workouts over a year ago, to work on the scout team in 2016, to this week’s OTAs.

“As for his God given ability, he certainly has a lot to offer,” Loney says of Gathers. “He’s 272 pounds. He’s strong. He’s got some quickness to him. I just don’t want him or anybody else to get ahead of himself projecting too far down the road. He needs to worry about getting his first regular season snap and then progressing from there. Don’t project beyond right now.

“He’s a young man with a lot of talent, but over the years I’ve seen guys who can run plays off cards in scout team but have trouble transitioning. I don’t believe that’s going to be him. He has to realize that reading coverage on the run — not knowing what the coverage will be which you know when you’re on scout team and see it on the card – those are the things that will add details to make him a really excellent tight end.”

Loney knows that Cowboys fans are excited about Gathers’ potential. He also knows Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin recently told reporters that Gathers “look like Zeus.” Loney just wants to make sure that Gathers himself doesn’t buy into the hype.

“I try to tamper the enthusiasm a bit and coach ‘em up,” notes Loney. “But he’s come a long way from where he started. I have to remind myself that he has zero background. Last year – just getting in the huddle and hearing the snap count – that’s now behind him. He’s getting off on the snap count. He was slow before because he was thinking too much. Now he’s reacting. So I feel good about his progress and I want to make sure I keep him humble and don’t have him look too far because there’s a huge challenge ahead of him.”

OTAs are not full contact practices. Loney won’t have a full measure of Gathers’ improvement in blocking until the pads come on this summer.

“As coaches we say, ‘A guy looks good in his underwear running around without full pads and uniform’, but you can’t fully gauge a player until you get pads on,” he notes. “But we’ll see players in pads in Training Camp, we’ll see them in preseason games. That’s when the proof will be in the pudding.

“Rico only had 15 snaps in the 4 preseason games last year. That was the right decision at the time, but it’s hard to progress until you’ve really been under fire. The preseason games will be tremendous for him. Having the Hall of Fame Game gives us 5 preseason games this summer. For players like him it’s great to have those extra opportunities.”